ROCK HILL, SC. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Two sides remain to Wednesday's controversial arrests in Rock Hill. Protesters have been outside the Rock Hill Police Department on Thursday for hours, calling what happened an 'injustice,' demanding to see body camera footage, but RHPD said their actions were justified to restrain a suspect who they know all too well.

Rock Hill Police said one of the two suspects arrested, Ricky Price, tried to escape and hit an officer several times. Protesters said they will remain outside RHPD until the officers involved are held accountable.