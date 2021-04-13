Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: Why is ‘excited delirium’ cited at Chauvin trial?
Top Stories
Biden picks first person of color to head Census fulltime
City of Charleston hoping to improve Eastside neighborhood
Video
I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?
Prosecutor says no criminal charges in jail starvation death
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Carolina Panthers
National Sports
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WCBD
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
WCBD Mobile Apps
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, April 13th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Apr 13, 2021 / 05:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2021 / 05:34 PM EDT
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, April 13th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Man accused of following, cornering group of teens in Dorchester neighborhood arrested
Lights, Camera, Lowcountry: Film crew back in SC as industry rebounds
Video
Watch Live
Summerville woman, 22, arrested for filing false police report about a burglary
Rep. Nancy Mace receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
News
Storm Team 2 | Local Weather