CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson released a statement Tuesday after it was revealed the Charleston County Coroner’s Office amended Jamal Sutherland’s death certificate classifying the manner of death as a homicide.

Family attorney Mark Peper said Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal made the change after receiving some tests results. But he said the cause remains ‘excited state with pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.’