Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation and World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Frustrations grow over lack of vaccine supply in S.C.
Video
Top Stories
Jesuits in US pledge $100M for racial reconciliation
What caused two wildfires in the Cordesville community Monday night?
Video
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge
New BC coach Grant says style will be ‘gritty, not pretty’
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry’s Remarkable Women
Lowcountry Eats
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 16th
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Mar 16, 2021 / 05:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2021 / 05:37 PM EDT
Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 16th
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Citadel cadet charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol
Video
Deadly Florida plane crash caught on doorbell camera
Video
How long after the second dose of the COVID vaccine is it effective?
Watch Live
Changes to Summerville’s mask ordinance in effect Monday; what this means for businesses
Video
New Mt. Pleasant housing development comes with concerns from neighbors
Video
7-year-old Virginia boy who beat COVID-19 diagnosed with stage 3 cancer
Video