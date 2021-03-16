Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 16th

Storm Team 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 16th

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES