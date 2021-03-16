Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, March 16th

Weather and golf go hand in hand, and when you're on the course, you're at the mercy of Mother Nature. We stop in to Dunes West this week to talk to PGA Golf Professional David Roach about how to play to the wind.

"The wind, it is a major element that you have to consider whenever you’re going to go play golf, not only today," Roach said, "but what happened yesterday and the night before, and how much did the wind of yesterday and last evening dry out the course."