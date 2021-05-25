Rob’s Weather Artist of the Day for Tuesday, May 25th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Attorneys for the Charleston church shooter are trying to get his death sentence overturned. Defense attorneys argue Dylann Roof was not competent to represent himself in his trial. Those on the other side, representing the Department of Justice (DOJ), said the conviction in place should stand.

Before Roof stood trial in 2016, he appeared at two competency hearings. In both, a judge found him to be competent for trial. Now, his attorneys say reports detailing his apparent mental illness weren't taken into consideration.