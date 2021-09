CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have captured a man who led investigators on a high-speed chase Monday from Charlotte to Chester County in a stolen car before escaping.

According to Chester County Sheriff's Office, Gage Plourde was spotted around 2 p.m. walking along Highway 21 near Highway 200 in the Great Falls area by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources agents. He was taken into custody and was transported to the Chester County Detention Center.