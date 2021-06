ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Tri-County Technical College created a new Police Pre-Academy Training program, providing certificates to potential officers. Part of the reason for this program is meant to create a new career pathway aimed at addressing the industry's current workforce shortage.

The training program does not take the place of any state requirements. It’s just a tool used to help aspiring officers get ready for law enforcement. Students must complete an eight-week training program at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy