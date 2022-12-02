Essential Emergency Kit Items NOAA Emergency Kit Example

For the fifth and final day of winter weather awareness week here in South Carolina, the topic is Winter Weather Preparedness Plans.

Storm Team 2 and the National Weather Service are reminding you to plan ahead now, before the next winter storm or cold snap arrives.

A great first step to prepare yourself, your family, and your loved ones for this upcoming winter is to do your research, and know the hazards or potential impacts for your neighborhood or specific area.

You can then create a plan to be prepared for any incoming winter weather event at home, work, school, or on the roadways.

Of course, don’t forget to include your pet in any winter weather safety plans you make.

A key step, before winter affects the Lowcountry, is obtaining an emergency supply kit that includes items such as water, a first aid kit, flashlights, and non-perishable foods.