Wind Chill Advisory Necessary Conditions Wind Chill Warning Necessary Conditions

While winter weather awareness week continues here in South Carolina, today we’re learning about Wind Chill.

Wind Chill can be defined as what the air temperature feels like, due to the combination of cold temperatures and wind blowing against exposed skin.

During winter months, cold temperatures become common in the Lowcountry, and conditions can feel even chillier when strong winds blow on shore, and cool air moves past your body quickly.

Exposure to too much cold air can cause frostbite or hypothermia, which may become life-threatening.

This coming winter, if you plan to venture outside during either a wind chill advisory or warning, be sure to dress warmly, or better yet, remain in a heated indoor location or shelter.