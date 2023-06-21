UPDATE: The warning was lifted by the National Weather Service at 3:30 p.m.

____

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Berkeley County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located near Old Santee Canal Park around 2:30 p.m., moving northeast at 15 miles per hour.

The areas under a warning include Moncks Corner, Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Jamestown, Lake Moultrie, Bonneau Beach, Old Santee Canal State Park, and Pinopolis

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Rob Fowler said the storm could produce wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.