CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe thunderstorms are impacting portions of the Lowcountry on Monday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Charleston said a line of strong to severe storms are moving across Colleton County and will push east toward the tri-county through the early part of the afternoon.

Expect strong wind gusts, which could cause damage to trees and powerlines, forecasters said.

Count on Storm Team 2 for updates.