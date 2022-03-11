For the fifth topic of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Storm Team 2 is focused on Flooding.

Flooding is known to occur in the lowcountry due to thunderstorms, hurricanes, strong seasonal rains, and high tide conditions. Because this coastal part of South Carolina has very low-lying topography and experiences subtropical weather, we’re very susceptible to flooding from a small amount of precipitation, or subtle weather events.

The most damaging effects of a coastal flood are caused by strong winds, rain, erosion, storm surge, and battering by debris. Most recently, Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, Florence and Michael caused significant flooding, as did the October floods of 2015.

To best prepare yourself and your property for flooding, follow this checklist:

Avoid developments in flood prone areas

Elevate essentials like the electric panels, furnace, and water heater

Install sewer traps with check valves for better drainage around your home

Seal the interior and exterior walls of your basement / first floor

Ensure that your insurance policy includes flood coverage, as it isn’t typically a part of most homeowner, mobile home, or renters insurance policies

In the case of a flood, essential steps include:

Find higher ground if there is potential for flash flood, even if you aren’t told to move

Move essential items to an upper floor in your home, disconnect electrical appliances, and be prepared to shut off the gas, electric, and water if need be

Do not wade through more than 6 inches of moving water, and if you have to walk use a stick to ensure the firmness of the ground before you step

Check for traffic updates on road closures or other hazards in your area

Do not drive in flooded areas, as you and your vehicle can be swept away quickly. If flood waters surround your car, abandon it and move to higher ground

After a flood, it is important to stay up to date: