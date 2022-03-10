We are now more than halfway through Severe Weather Awareness Week, and today’s topics are Strong Winds and Hail.

Severe thunderstorms that we frequently see in the Lowcountry are defined to have hail that is half an inch or larger, and wind gusts at or faster than 58 mph. Hail this size can cause significant damages to plants, roofs, and vehicles. Damages that can come from winds this strong include large tree branches breaking, trees falling, or other structural damages.

In cases of severe thunderstorms, it is best practice to prioritize your own safety, but considering damages that can happen and preparing beforehand will help in the long run. According to Mike Dross, the CEO of Hailpoint, “the plains get the most hail, however when it happens in the Lowcountry it’s not a $50,000 storm, its up in the 100 millions”.

If your area could potentially see strong winds or hail, here is a checklist of what you can do to be weather-ready:

Ensure the safety of your family, friends, neighbors and pets

Move your car inside, or under sturdy structure

Bring any outdoor furniture close to a building, to prevent damage or mitigate risk of it blowing away

Close all windows and doors

Develop a communications plan, that includes an emergency meeting place on the lowest floor of the building

Of course, in order to stay completely up to date on potential severe weather in your area, stay connected by downloading the Storm Team 2 mobile app, and allowing notifications.