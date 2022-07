CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for multiple Lowcountry counties.

Parts of Charleston, Colleton, and Dorchester counties were under warning as of 3:18 p.m., with the warning set to last until 4:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Georgetown County until 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Click here to view Storm Team 2’s live radar for the latest updates.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.