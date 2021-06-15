Severe weather moving across the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking severe weather as it moves across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties through 5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service says winds in excess of 60 mph and hail up to 2 inches will be possible in the warned area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all counties in the News 2 viewing area, including Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Georgetown, and Williamsburg Counties until 7:00 p.m.

