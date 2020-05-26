Coastal storm system could bring heavy rain, winds to Carolina coast overnight into Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An area of low pressure that is currently sitting over Florida will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the South Carolina coast overnight and into Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler said the system will exit the Florida peninsula and the center of the storm will move north northeast out into the Atlantic.

“The closer it gets to the coast, the closer our chance of seeing heavier rain,” he said. “The further it stays offshore; a lot of the heavier rain and severe weather potential will also stay offshore.”

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE OUR LIVE RADAR

Rob Fowler sad there is a small potential for the system to develop into something tropical. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 30% chance of formation, but it doesn’t have much time.

Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and flooding are possible from Florida northward into South Carolina through Wednesday depending on the track of the storm.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 2 APP | APP STORE | GOOGLE PLAY

According to Rob Fowler, a couple of the models agree that the system will get close to the South Carolina coast as we get into mid-morning Wednesday with some of the heavier rain bands approaching by around 7:00 a.m. and staying with us through the afternoon.