Storm Team 2 Halloween Forecast

Good morning ghouls and goblins! Happy Halloween! There is nothing spooky about our forecast for today. Expect a daytime high of 70 degrees with breezy conditions and a good bit of sunshine.

For safe trick or treating this evening, or any of those outdoor plans, we will have temperatures falling back into the 60s around sunset at 6:30 PM and the 50s by 10 PM. Grab that jacket and make it a safe night!

Something to keep an eye out for tonight is our “Blue Moon”. It is the second full moon of the month, and it won’t happen again until 2039. It will not appear blue, but look for it as it rises right around sunset.