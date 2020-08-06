Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Back 2 School
Crime News
Lowcountry Beaches
Top Stories
California, cities battle over marijuana home-delivery rule
Top Stories
Seeking refuge in US, children fleeing danger are expelled
US appeals court denies bid to resurrect Bundy standoff case
Democrats sue Georgia election officials over lines at polls
Berkeley Electric employees build clubhouse for local boy with form of cancer
Video
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Stay at Home STEM
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Coronavirus
Sports
Backyard Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Japan 2020
Investigators
Living Local
Features
Destination Vacation
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Way Back Wednesday
Cool School
2 Your Roots
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
StormTeam2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler explains why this Hurricane Season could be one of the busiest
Storm Team 2
by:
Rob Fowler
Posted:
Aug 6, 2020 / 04:47 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 6, 2020 / 04:47 PM EDT
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Watch Live
Radar
DHEC: 1,295 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 96,132 total
New flood maps for Charleston County effective January 2021
Video
2 dead following crash on I-26 after attempting to evade Berkeley County deputies
Well-known acrobat handcuffed in Myrtle Beach over thong ordinance; video goes viral
Video
1 arrested after calling in bomb threat, attempting to rob Summerville bank