Strong to severe thunderstorms expected for Christmas Eve, much colder temps arrive for Christmas Day

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday as a strong cold front is expected to cross the Lowcountry on Christmas Eve.

Temperatures will be warm and windy, and some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible along the line as it passes through the region during the afternoon and evening hours.

While some of the storms may be strong to severe, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are likely. “The wind is going to be whipping at about 40 mph in gusts at times, and that’s not with the showers. As those move in during the afternoon, you’re going to see even higher wind gusts with those as they slide to the east and off the coast,” said Mathers.

The cold front will usher in much colder temperatures Thursday night into Christmas Days, with highs struggling to reach the 40s.