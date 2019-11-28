Thanksgiving Day Forecast: Sunny and pleasant in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – After a chilly start, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s across the Lowcountry under a mainly sunny sky.

“This is about as good as it can get for Thanksgiving,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Our normal high for the day is 66, and most backyards will be within a degree or two of that number.”

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight, meaning Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up.

“Friday will be quite cool with most areas only climbing into the upper 50s to near 60,” added Marthers. “It will be milder this weekend, but that comes with a price. Rain will become likely by Sunday afternoon.”

Much colder air is expected to arrive early next week.