The biggest Lowcountry weather events of the decade: #8-5

Storm Team 2 is counting down the most impactful weather events the Lowcountry has seen over the past 10 years.

8.) Record Cold and Lasting Snow

We began the decade cold.

Very cold.

Temperatures fell below freezing every night in January for 13 straight days, the longest stretch on record for Charleston. Rob Fowler remembers,

“I remember that well, you know because we definitely don’t get anything like that very often where our heaters are maxed out.”

The chill continued into February where 2-8” of snow fell across the Lowcountry.

“You know 3” of snow wouldn’t be that big of deal in most areas, but here it is. It’s ranks in our top snowfalls of all time.”

7.) Irma

Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 hurricane in September 2017, weakening to a tropical storm by the time it moved into Georgia and South Carolina. Despite its weakened state, it still brought significant impacts. Rob said,

“We had 4 confirmed tornadoes in our immediate area. That was pretty scary that night. Josh and I were on the air and those little spin ups can produce a quick tornado…and that’s exactly what we had.”

Josh Marthers remembered it the same way, “Isolated tornadoes, storm surge, and heavy rain made for one wild Monday night. “

6.) Ice Storms of 2014

Two ice storms, separated by two weeks in late January and mid February 2014, crippled the Lowcountry. Significant travel delays,power outages, bridge closures all caused by freezing rain.

“What was most interesting about that, was when we had ice accumulating on the Ravenel Bridge… and then when that ice melted, chunks of ice came down on cars. We were very very lucky no one was killed in that.” Rob Fowler, Chief Meteorologist

The first one was bad enough, the second was much worse inland with some areas seeing over 1″ of ice on trees and power lines. “At one point, Berkeley Electric was extremely close to grid failure, for the first time since Hurricane Hugo,” Josh mentions.

5.) Solar Eclipse

Here’s Rob’s thoughts on this once in a lifetime event.

“The Eclipse of August 2017, I’ll be honest with you it was a lot of build up, we talked a lot about it a lot. I was a little wary of it, I was ready for it to be over and then it happened- I still get goosebumps thinking about it. It was that kind of emotional experience for me and many others. I couldn’t imagine another experience like that we had that day,”

Several storms obscured the view for some areas, but many were still able to see totality. It will be over 30 years until the next total eclipse in the southeast.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson