The biggest Lowcountry weather events of the decade: the final four

Tornadoes, ice storms, and heat waves. They’re on the list, but none of them were the biggest weather events of the past decade. We’ve recapped them in the previous parts of this series: see #12-9 and #8-5 before continuing to the final four.

4.) Dorian



“Talk about a close call with a monster. The wind was bad, but nothing like what loomed just off of our coast. It was like standing with your toes at the edge of a curb as an 18 wheeler passed by your nose.” JOSH MARTHERS

Fresh in our minds, Dorian was the storm of the Atlantic 2019 season.

After a horrifying crawl through the Bahamas, it set its sights on the US coast. “Once it freed from the Bahamas it came up here, there were power outages, the kids were out of school, there were evacuations,” Rob said.

The wind was bad here but nothing like what loomed just off our coast as in the end we saw a close call measured in tens of miles. The storm stayed just off our coast in a path that was too close to forecast until a day or so before, leading to an extended stretch of anxiety as nearly two weeks would pass from tropical storm formation to storms arrival in our backyard.

All the while we watched and waited.

“It’s been exhausting, for us and we know we’re very lucky because it could have been worse,” Rob said.



3.) January 2018 Snowstorm



“As a meteorologist the first thing you want to do is to get out the information about the potential danger… But then once we relayed that danger and that impact potential- then it was probably one of the most fun stories we’ve had to cover.” rob fowler

The biggest snowfall in recent memory came in just after the New Year in 2018. 4-6” of snow fell- the largest amount of snow seen since historic snowfall after Hugo in 1989. With that much snow in an area that rarely sees it… there’s gonna be some problems. Josh remembers, “Every single Lowcountry home and business was impacted by this one. Roads were impassable; commerce halted; airport was closed.”

Kids and adults alike had plenty of time to stay at home for snowball fights and sledding as some roads stayed icy and snow covered for days afterwards.



2.) Historic Floods of 2015



A dynamically complex set up as a stationary front was sandwiched between strong low pressure and a tropical system,Joaquin, funneled tremendous amounts of moisture into the area. This became known as the firehose effect.

“The water just kept on coming,” Rob said.

“We set records in the month of October, for one day rainfall, two day rainfall, three day rainfall, four day rainfall, it was just a constant record breaking situation.”

In all, 15-20” of rain fell, locally up to 25”, flooding entire neighborhoods for days. Even worse conditions in the Midlands brought flooding downriver in the days after the rain had finally stopped.



1.) Matthew



“Matthew was a triple threat hurricane. Big time surge on the coast, wind damage possibilities, and catastrophic inland flooding. Easily had the most impact on our area since Hurricane Hugo in 1989.” josh marthers

Almost exactly 1 year after the historic floods of October 2015, Matthew set its sights on the Lowcountry.

Massive evacuations began just days before Matthew rode just along the coast- bringing every possible impact a tropical system can bring. 8-15 inches of rain fell and flooded communities while significant storm surge eroded beaches, especially down in Edisto. Finally hurricane force winds extended far inland damaged trees and caused power outages.

Simply put everyone in the Lowcountry saw major impacts due to Matthew- which is why we rank it at the top of this list.

Keep in mind that Storm Team 2 all agreed that these three events could be interchanged: all brought significant and widespread impacts to the Lowcountry and will be remembered for years to come.



We kept you informed and alert through all these events over the past decade and look forward to keeping you weather-aware in the next.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson

