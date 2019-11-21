Today in Weather History- “Thundersnow” in Charleston

On this date over a decade ago- we saw snow! It wasn’t much but it was certainly the fluffy white stuff!

November 21st, 2006 a strong coastal storm brought the earliest snowfall to the Lowcountry with just a dusting of snow across the region. This is also the first time that “thunder snow” was recorded at the airport!

Some areas in Daniel Island managed to pick up close to a half inch on grassy surfaces. This broke the previous earliest snowfall record that was set Nov. 25th, 1950.

The National Weather Service Event Summary of this snowfall back in 2006

Though this is the earliest date snowfall has been recorded since record keeping began at the airport in 1930, it is not the earliest we have seen frozen precipitation. That was earlier in the month, November 5th, in 1995.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson