We made it to Amsterdam! Our WCBD News 2 Viewer Trip Day 2 was a blast, and so educational.

Yes, a flight all night long tired is out, but we had to keep moving since Amsterdam is 6 hours ahead of us back in good ole South Carolina. We arrived at around 7:15am local time.

Our first stop on the tour bus after landing took us to Zaanse Schans, an open air museum bringing Dutch heritage to life. There we saw how Dutch cheese is made, the creation of wooden clogs, and how windmills are still relevant today in Dutch life!



We ended our day with a Welcome Dinner at our hotel for the night in Haarlem, outside of Amsterdam.

Tomorrow, a bit more touring, before we head to the Rhine River to board the Amadeus Imperial for the next 7 days and nights!

Hope you enjoy the pics!