Day 10 was a busy one on our WCBD News 2 Viewer Trip along the Rhine River! We started the day in Basel as we said goodbye to the amazing crew aboard the Amadeus River Cruises – AU Imperial! Thanks Captain Tom for getting us to Switzerland safely.

In Basel, we met up with our guide for the day Anna, and after a short bus ride, arrived in Lucerne for a city tour, including a trip to the famous Lion Monument. We also walked over the Chapel Bridge, one of the oldest wooden footbridges in the world.

We also enjoyed a peak inside the Jesuit Church of St. Francis Xavier in Lucerne. It was so beautiful!

Lunch was certainly a highlight as well, with a fondue meal, along with music and a folklore show at the famous Stadtkeller Restaurant. I even tried to yodel! The key word there is tried!!!! Let me know what you think!🤣

We head to Mt. Rigi tomorrow for a look at the Alps, in addition to a trip to a Chocolate Adventure! Saturday is our final day before we head back to Charleston with lots of memories and souvenirs!!!