Day 3 of our WCBD News 2 Viewer Trip was amazing! We started with a trip to the Rijks Museum in Amsterdam where we enjoyed an excellent guided tour to see works by Vermeer, Frans Hals, and of course Rembrandt. Big hit of course was seeing one of Rembrandt’s finest works, The Night Watch, painted in 1642.

After the museum, we enjoyed a walking tour of Amsterdam, including a stroll along the floating flower market. Rembrandt Square is the place to be as well!

Amsterdam is a beautiful city with incredible architecture and lots of canals. If you visit, you will probably see more bikes than you have ever seen before in one city! Everyone rides a bike!

We did ride on a boat in the various canals to see the city from the water. The views were breathtaking! I would recommend visiting here if you can!

We are now on the Amadeus Imperial ready to cruise the Rhine River on Saturday! Will keep the photos and stories coming!

Thanks for following along!