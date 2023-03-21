It’s Day 4 of our WCBD News 2 Viewer Trip with Holiday Vacations, and what a day it was!



Adjustments had to be made to our schedule here in Iceland due to the wind, but we made the best of it. As our Icelandic guide Goodney tells us, in Iceland, you must respect the wind. Our scheduled boat ride had to be cancelled.



No sweat here, as we had a busy day anyway! Our day started with a trip to a Viking museum, to learn all about the history of the Vikings here in Iceland. It gave us quite a bit of insight.



Our next stop to us to Krauma, a Geothermal Bath and Spa. It was exactly what we needed to relax, and while the temperature was in the low 30’s, with gusty wind outside of the hot pools, it was nice and toasty in the water. All of Iceland is heated by Geothermal energy, so you can see steam just about everywhere! Our group enjoyed this adventure, which was topped off by a delicious tomato soup lunch!



We then checked out a couple of waterfalls along the way back to our hotels in Borganes, as well as experience the biggest surprise of the trip so far…seeing a large group of Icelandic horses near the road. These beautiful animals in their winter coats, almost seemed to be asking us to stop. Our group was able to take some fantastic photos with these horses!



Hope everyone is enjoying these updates from Iceland! We have an awesome group of travelers, along with Megan, an excellent tour guide who works for Holiday!



It’s on to more adventures on Day 5…Wednesday. Probably no Northern Lights tonight here, as the skies are cloudy! We did have an amazing view early this morning! I have included a few of our photos from our great view of the Aurora Borealis earlier today!