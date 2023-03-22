We are really getting to see a lot and learn so much about Iceland! We packed a full day of sightseeing into our 5th Day of our Holiday Vacations News2 Viewer Trip!



We got a chance to see the Gullfoss Waterfall, where the views are amazing! Mother Nature was not our friend today, as the winds were whipping us around quite a bit. It was very hard to take any good photos, but our group of photographers braved the very strong winds to get a good look at the waterfall. It’s breathtaking!



One of the coolest things we did today…reaching out and touching the North American Tectonic Plate, and walk through a fissure created by earth movement over many years. Iceland is stock full of volcanoes, and fields of old lava rocks. If those rock walls could talk!

It’s not often a tectonic plate is exposed!



We also spent time at the Geyser Hot Springs, an area packed with bubbling mud pits and explosive geysers including Strokkur, which spouts water 100 feet into the air every few minutes.



Another stop took us to Efstidalur Dairy for a look at life on an Icelandic farm, while at the same time enjoying a lunch of local delicacies, including vegetable soup, along with homemade Skyr, an Icelandic yogurt dessert dating back to the Vikings. A little milk and sugar made it taste a bit better!!!



Our final stop was a local greenhouse and horse farm. The climate of Iceland is not conducive to growing fruits and vegetables, but we learned how local farmers are using current technology inside of local greenhouses to produce homegrown fruits and vegetables. The tomatoes are known country wide. Our travelers really enjoyed the Bloody Mary bar as well!



We ended Day 5 (Wednesday, March 22nd) with a trip to an Icelandic Horse Farm. Icelandic horses have weathered Iceland winters for more than a thousand years, and are amazibg creatures to observe. They are so docile! We got a chance to visit their stables, and even saw a demonstration of the different gaits these horses have mastered with virtually no instruction. It’s instincts these horses are born with, and grow into.



What a day!!! More adventures and photos to come! We have an awesome group of travelers who have joined us for this informative trip to this country of only 400,000 people. Iceland, so far we are very impressed!