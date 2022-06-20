We are now cruising the Moselle River in Germany on Day 6 of our WCBD News 2 Viewer Trip.

For the 1st time since we arrived in Amsterdam last Wednesday/Thursday we had to deal with rain. That didn’t stop us from exploring the city of Cochem, and it’s original medieval streets (think cobblestone in Downtown Charleston with more steep hills), as well as the most famous landmark here, the Cochem Castle.

Enjoy the photos of the castle, which is visible all around the city. The castle was built 1,000 years ago.

Wine is very important here, and we enjoyed a wine tasting, learning about the process of growing grapes and the different degrees of fermentation, which results various tastes and smells of Coachem Riesling wines.

A fun day for sure, which actually ended with sunshine, which we hope holds for our destination on Tuesday, Koblenz and Rudesheim!