It’s Day 6 (Thursday, March 23rd) and our Holiday Vacations and WCBD News 2 Viewers Trip to Iceland is winding down very quickly!



What a 6th day it was! If you come to Iceland, you must go to the Blue Lagoon Iceland! While the air temperature was around 30 degrees today, the water temperature is just over 100, and it felt amazing! Our group really enjoyed all that Blue Lagoon has to offer, including the mud mask treatment and waterfall massage! This was a big hit. It really got us relaxed for what was ahead.



We then spent time driving around the Reykjanes peninsula in SW Iceland, and this is where we explored the beautiful coast looking out over the North Atlantic Ocean. The view is breathtaking, and the weather today was the best we have seen all trip….lots of sunshine and not much wind!



Cara and I even got to play out a scene from the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest, The Story of Fire Saga. This movie stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and yes, their keyboard is in the same spot as you see in the movie! We were only missing the costumes!



Next it was on to a nearby Geyser, with continuous steam coming out of the ground at temperatures of 100 degrees C, or 212 degrees F!



Iceland runs on geothermal energy, and it’s one of the cleanest and least polluted countries in the world! You see steam rising from the ground everywhere!



Our final stop was probably the coolest! We were able to literally stand in a fissure that separates the North American Tectonic Plate and the Eurasian Tectonic Plate. It’s amazing to think that the earth only has 7 major tectonic plates, and we literally stood between the two in Iceland! We formed a News2 Viewer change to make sure the plates stayed separated!



Our Farewell Dinner was a fitting end to our week-long adventure in this amazing country. Everyone here is so nice and friendly, and very happy we came to visit! We also had a fantastic group of travelers!



We head home tomorrow, leaving with lots of great memories! Takk Takk (Thank you) Iceland for a wonderful experience!



See you back on News2 on Monday!

