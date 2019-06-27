Travel with Rob Fowler: Day 3 – Scottish breakfast, Inveraray Castle, George Hotel and more

We must have done something right, because the weather was amazing today! Sunshine, with temps in the low 80’s. Even our Irish bus driver Barry is very impressed!

Our day started with a hearty Scottish breakfast; with scrambled eggs and pork and beans! No Haggis for this guy! In case you are wondering, here is the official definition of Haggis… Haggis is a savory pudding containing sheep’s pluck (heart, liver, and lungs); minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices, and salt, mixed with stock, and cooked while traditionally encased in the animal’s stomach, though now often in an artificial casing instead. No thank you, but I know a few of our guests have given it a try!

After breakfast, it was off to visit Inveraray Castle adjacent to Loch Fyne. We had a guided tour through this magnificent castle, still home to the latest Duke of Argyll and his family. Our guide, Kenneth, did an amazing job telling us the rich history of this beautiful mansion.

Next, we headed to the George Hotel in the quaint town of Inveraray for a delicious lunch. For me, it was an easy choice! Fish and chips! The plate was almost too small for the generous portion of fish!

After filling our bellies, it was time to relax on Loch Lomond, Great Britain’s largest lake, stretching some 23 miles. The scenery was stunning, especially with a beautiful blue sky as a backdrop. I think all our guests enjoyed this time to relax and kick back!

Our trip to Glengoyne Distillery to learn about the Scotch making process was cancelled due to a traffic accident which delayed our arrival, but I have a feeling our tour director James is working his magic to get this back on the calendar for Friday!

Enjoy the photos, and thanks for following on Facebook or our website counton2.com!