Travel with Rob Fowler: Day 5 – Arriving in Belfast, boarding a Superferry, crossing the Irish Sea and more

Travel with Rob Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

Day 5 of our News2 Viewer Trip to Scotland and Northern Ireland 

We have arrived in Belfast to spend the next couple of days seeing this capital city of Northern Ireland.

We arrived via the port of Cairnryan in Scotland, boarding a Superferry, crossing the Irish Sea, motorcoach and all. It was quite chilly and windy on deck, so the majority of travelers spent the time inside, but I snuck out to grab a photo or two as we made the 2 hour journey from Scotland  to Northern Ireland.

Belfast is a city of new and old, with the old being the beautiful City Hall building in the center of town. The grounds around city hall also house the Titanic Memorial Gardens, where a monument stands listing every person who died on the Titanic during that fateful voyage.

We have a busy Sunday ahead, with a trip to the Titanic Belfast Museum one of the highlights! Thanks for following along!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss