Travel with Rob Fowler: Day 5 – Touring the Royal Yacht Britannia & Edinburgh Castle

What a day for Day 5 of our News2 Viewer Trip

We made the hour trip from Glasgow to the Scottish capital city of Edinburg, where we had a full day of activities planned.

After meeting our Edinburgh guide Ann, it was off to tour the Royal Yacht Britannia, at one time the home to her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. For 40 years, the yacht sailed more than 1 million miles around the world. Many of our guests had tea and coffee in the Tea Room on board the ship. We got a chance to see what it was like to dine in luxury!

After the Britannia, it was off to Scotland’s most popular attraction, Edinburgh Castle. The history here was amazing, including St. Margaret’s Chapel, built in the year 1130.

Hope you are enjoying our photos for the trip! On Saturday it’s off to Belfast via the Cairnryan Superferry.