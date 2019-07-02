Travel with Rob Fowler: Day 8 – Glenveagh National Park and driving through the Irish countryside

Our day was once again filled with beautiful sights and great stories! Learning the history here in Scotland and Ireland has made our trip exciting and interesting!

We spent much of our time today at Glenveagh National Park, Home to the beautiful Glenveagh Castle and Gardens.

I know our group enjoyed learning the history of this castle and the different owners over the years who made the castle what it is today. The gardens were also amazing!

We then drove through the Irish countryside to get to Donegal, our resting place for tonight! On the way, our bus driver Barry, who lives close by, had a special surprise for us. We made a stop at a local store known for making its own tweed pieces of clothing. We got a chance to see how it’s done, and even enjoyed a complimentary cup of Irish Coffee. I may have purchased a locally made tweed tie which might make an appearance on News2 when I get back next week.

Tomorrow we start our day at the world-famous Belleek Pottery Store. I have a feeling a few more pounds and euros will be spent!

Thanks for following along, and hope you are enjoying the photos of our trip. We have a wonderful group of travelers!