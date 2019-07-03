Travel with Rob Fowler – Day 9: The world-famous Belleek Pottery Factory and dinner at Dunboyne Castle Hotel

Day 9 of our News2 Adventure to Scotland and Northern Ireland

Another fantastic day in the books, as we have landed in Dunboyne in the Republic of Ireland for our final 2 days.

I know the Irish will be sad to see us go, because we have definitely helped the economy here, otherwise known as “retail therapy!”

First stop today was the world-famous Belleek Pottery Factory, where we enjoyed a behind the scenes tour of how these amazing pieces are created from start to finish. Cara even got a chance to show us how to smash old pieces with imperfections! I know our travelers enjoyed shopping as well, including yours truly, who now has another coffee mug to add to the collection! It’s a special mug with the pink breast cancer ribbon and Shamrock!

The factory is also on a beautiful piece of property adjacent to the River Erne. The view was amazing!

After a lunch stop in Enniskillen (Fish and Chips for us), it was on to the Village of Kells, one of the most important Monastic sites in Ireland. There we toured St. Columbas Church in Kells where we saw copies of the famous Book of Kells, completed in the year 814 AD. We have certainly learned so much history on this trip, with today’s adventure no different!

We ended our day with a wonderful dinner at the Dunboyne Castle Hotel.

Kudos to the staff for including an American Flag with our desserts this evening! We will be celebrating our nations birthday from Dublin tomorrow!