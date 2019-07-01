Travel with Rob Fowler: Heading to Giant’s Causeway along the NE coast of Northern Ireland

It was time to say goodbye to Belfast and continue our tour of this beautiful and majestic region.

On this day, much of our time was spent traveling the countryside, heading to one of the most amazing places on this planet, known as Giant’s Causeway along the NE coast of Northern Ireland.

The unique rock formations have stood the test of time, even after millions of years of Atlantic storms and constant battering of winds and waves. It’s a must see if you travel this way, but make sure you bring your best climbing shoes.

You will also need to make sure you are literally ready for weather changes minute by minute. I have included a ton of photos from the Causeway. These photos do not do the real thing justice!

After time at the Giant’s Causeway, we headed west to Derry, also referred to as Londonderry.

It is known as the “Walled City” for good reason. The 400-year-old walls are the best-preserved set of walls in Ireland and Britain.

As we like to say from time to time, if these walls could talk! Our local tour guide Ryan provided us with an awesome history lesson about these walls, and how they played into the past, and even future of Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.

Our last stop of the day was a tour of Guildhall, one of Kerry’s most recognizable landmarks that has been at the heart of the city since 1890.

Our journey continues bright and early on Tuesday morning with a trip to Glenveagh National Park.

Thanks for following along!