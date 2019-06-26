Travel with Rob Fowler: Viewer trip to Scotland and Northern Ireland

Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler is on a trip to Scotland and Northern Ireland with dozens of News 2 viewers. You can follow along with his trip through the Travel with Rob Fowler blog!

DAY ONE & TWO: After a long first day of travel, with a few significant delays, our Charleston group of 47 finally made it to Glasgow as we begin our adventure in Scotland, eventually heading into Northern Ireland, and ending up in the Republic of Ireland.

We arrived at Glasgow Airport this morning at 8am (3am Charleston time) to meet our bus driver Barry. Our first order of business was to explore this city of 600,000 people, which hosts some 8 million tourists each year. Tourism is king here, and as you might expect, Americans are the most likely to travel to Scotland.

We drove around the city, making stops at the Plaza in the center of Glasgow. The architecture is amazing to say the least.

We then drove over to St Mungo’s Cathedral, which is the oldest cathedral on mainland Scotland and is the oldest building in Glasgow.

The inside was stunning, and you have to explore the cemetery behind the church on a hill overlooking the city.

Our last stop on this day was the People’s Palace, home to a beautiful Terra-cotta Fountain.

It is now time to head to our hotel, the Grand Central Hotel for a little rest, and our welcome dinner tonight!

A busy day awaits us on Thursday, including a trip to the Glengoyne Distillery. I wonder what we will be doing there? Stay tuned, and thanks for following along!