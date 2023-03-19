We made it to Iceland!!!

Our annual News2 viewer trip is off and running with more than 40 guests joining us this year.

Days 1 and 2 were filled with travel and sightseeing. After flying in early this Sunday morning (Iceland is 4 hours ahead of Charleston), we spent all day today in Rekjavik, the capital and largest city in Iceland.

We arrived to cold and blustery weather conditions.

We are certainly not in South Carolina anymore!

The bus was nice and warm as we made several stops, including the most famous church in the city, and possibly the country! According to its history, Hallgrimskirkja Church is a concrete structure which took more than 40 years to build. It was finished in 1986. The architect Gudjon Samuelsson designed the church in 1937. Samuelsson often used Icelandic nature as inspiration.

The church features a gargantuan pipe organ, designed and constructed by the German organ builder Johannes Klais of Bonn. The organ weighs over 25 tons, and is roughly 50 feet tall.

Named after 17th-century hymn writer Hallgrimur Petursson, Hallgrimskirkja is a Lutheran church, as are most churches in Iceland.

In addition to the Church, we also visited and toured the National Museum of Iceland, the Harpa Concert Hall (what a structure), as well as the Perlan and its amazing observation deck, and it’s breathtaking views of Reykjavik! We then spent a couple of hours shopping in this beautiful and clean city.

We ended our night with a Welcome Dinner at the restaurant in our hotel!

It’s off to bed for a good nights sleep with more fun adventures awaiting us!

Thanks for following along!

If you have been to Iceland before, would love to hear about your experiences!