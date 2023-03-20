And now we wait!

It’s Day 3 of our Holiday Vacations News2 Viewer Trip and it’s been an eventful day! As I am typing this, we are keeping our fingers crossed that we will see the Northern Lights tonight. Solar activity is good, skies are mainly clear, so hopes are high!

Earlier in the day, we learned all about the Northern Lights at Aurora Rekjavick. The videos and photos inside the exhibit area were amazing, and our group is hoping we will see them in person before we leave.

We then headed to the Folk Museum in Akranes, where we enjoyed a wonderful performance of songs of Iceland, as well as exploring and learning about life in Iceland from the past to the present.

We had to rearrange our schedule a bit today due to wind, so our boat ride was cancelled, but in place we were able to enjoy a beautiful waterfall at Glanni, and climb part of a mountain to see the Craters at Grabock. We certainly got our steps in today. It’s cold and windy here, but our group came prepared!!!

We have landed at Hotel Hamar tonight, as we await the possibility of seeing the Aurora Borealis tonight. Our Icelandic tour guide is optimistic, so we are as well! Will post pics if and when it happens. As a meteorologist, we know predictions are just that, predictions, but conditions look pretty good so far!

Hope you are doing well in Charleston!