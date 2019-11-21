Travel with Rob: Rhine River Cruise in summer 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Holiday Vacations and News 2 announced its next Travel with Rob Fowler adventure for summer 2020.
News 2 viewers can embark on a 12-day journey as they explore the Rhine River, one of the most spellbinding river systems in Europe, from the luxurious Amadeus Cruises, Amadeus Imperial, with Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler.
The trip kicks off on June 7th and concludes on the 18th.
- DAY 1: Fly to Europe
- DAY 2: Mount Rigi
- DAY 3: Lucerne
- DAY 4: Strasbourg
- DAY 5: Speyer and Heidelberg
- DAY 6: Middle Rhine
- DAY 7: Moselle River and Cochem
- DAY 8: Cologne
- DAY 9: Ijsselmeer Cruise
- DAY 10: Amsterdam
- DAY 11: Zaanse Schans and Haarlem
- DAY 12: Return home
To learn more about this amazing opportunity and to see the extended itinerary and what’s included, please click or tap here. You can also call 1-800-826-2266 to book your trip.