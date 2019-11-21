Travel with Rob: Rhine River Cruise in summer 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Holiday Vacations and News 2 announced its next Travel with Rob Fowler adventure for summer 2020.

News 2 viewers can embark on a 12-day journey as they explore the Rhine River, one of the most spellbinding river systems in Europe, from the luxurious Amadeus Cruises, Amadeus Imperial, with Storm Team 2’s Rob Fowler.

The trip kicks off on June 7th and concludes on the 18th.

DAY 1: Fly to Europe

DAY 2: Mount Rigi

DAY 3: Lucerne

DAY 4: Strasbourg

DAY 5: Speyer and Heidelberg

DAY 6: Middle Rhine

DAY 7: Moselle River and Cochem

DAY 8: Cologne

DAY 9: Ijsselmeer Cruise

DAY 10: Amsterdam

DAY 11: Zaanse Schans and Haarlem

DAY 12: Return home

To learn more about this amazing opportunity and to see the extended itinerary and what’s included, please click or tap here. You can also call 1-800-826-2266 to book your trip.