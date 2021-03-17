Understanding severe thunderstorm risk categories

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Lowcountry braces for the potential of severe weather on Thursday, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the region in Level 4: Moderate Risk.

But what do the risk categories mean? According to the National Weather Service, there are five risk categories for severe thunderstorms.

Level 1: Moderate Risk means that isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, but they are expected to be “limited in duration and/or coverage and/or intensity.”

Level 2: Slight Risk means that scattered severe storms are possible, but they are expected to be “short-lived and/or not widespread.” “Isolated intense storms” are also possible.

Level 3: Enhanced Risk means that numerous severe storms are possible, and they are expected to be “more persistent and/or widespread,” with “a few intense” storms possible.

Level 4: Moderate Risk means that widespread severe storms are likely, and they are expected to be “long-lived, widespread, and intense.”

Level 5: High Risk means that widespread severe storms are expected, and they will likely be “long-lived, very widespread, and particularly intense.”

