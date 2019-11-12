WEATHER ALERT: Coldest air since last winter headed for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Rain will develop across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon with rapidly falling temperatures expected later in the day.

“Many of us will be near 70 around the middle part of the day but will fall as much as 20-25 degrees, into the 40s, by sunset,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Rain and a gusty north breeze will make it feel even colder.”

After the rain moves off of the coast, the sky will clear and temperatures will continue to fall overnight.

“Most areas will drop to near or below freezing by sunrise Wednesday,” added Marthers. “This will likely bring an end to the growing season across the Lowcountry.”

Remember to protect sensitive plants and be sure pets have warm shelter from this early season cold snap.

DOWNLOAD THE STORM TEAM 2 WEATHER APP

APPLE USERS CLICK HERE | ANDROID USERS CLICK HERE