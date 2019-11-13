WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitter cold and coastal flooding for Wednesday’s morning commute

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The coldest air since last winter arrived late Tuesday and most of the Lowcountry is waking up to sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday morning. Gusty north winds have allowed wind chill values to occasionally drop into the teens.

“Be prepared for a very cold day by November standards with high temperatures struggling to reach 50,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “For perspective our coldest normal high temperatures of the year occur in the late January, and those are in the mid to upper 50s.”

Coastal flooding will be possible through the morning with high tide expected in Charleston Harbor around 8 AM.

“North to northeast winds are piling water up along the coast and we could see some pretty substantial coastal flooding in some areas,” added Marthers. “Be prepared for flooded streets and possible closures near the coast and in Downtown Charleston.”