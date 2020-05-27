WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A weather alert day has been issued as an area of low pressure will move onshore bringing heavy rain for some as well as the low potential for an isolated waterspout or tornado.

The main risk will be for pockets of locally heavy rainfall. Forecast trends have been shifting the bulk of the rain further north- bringing soaking rain in the order of 1-2″ for areas north of I-26 while areas further down US-17 may just see showers. The majority of the rain will fall between sunrise and just afternoon as the low departs and leaves and mostly dry evening.

Don’t put away that rain gear after this morning, however, as abundant tropical moisture in place through the remainder of this week will allow for on and off storms through Sunday.