WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, high winds, and severe thunderstorms threaten the Lowcountry Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A Weather Alert Day is in place ahead of widespread thunderstorms, which are expected to arrive late Thursday afternoon according to Storm Team 2.

“A line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms moves in after 2 PM and will bring heavy rain, lightning, high winds, and a risk for wind damage, hail, and isolated tornadoes,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Although all of us could see severe storms, the most likely area for those to occur would be farther south, generally along and southwest of the I-26 corridor which includes the Charleston metro.”

All of us will likely see heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts with as much as 3″ of rain falling across the Lowcountry, leading to flooding for some. Some of us may experience strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind damage, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Occasional rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight and taper off by Friday morning.

Remain weather alert later today and tonight! Be prepared to take immediate action if warnings are issued for your location.

