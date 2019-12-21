WEATHER ALERT DAY issued for flooding rain Sunday & Monday

A Storm Team 2 Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday evening into Monday as an unseasonably strong system arriving from the Gulf will bring widespread significant rain. 3-6″ Most of the area will see 3-6″ of rain while some portions of the Tri-County area may see amounts closer to 6-8″.

Flash flood watches are in effect ahead of this system as flooding can quickly develop in low lying/poor drainage areas. The heaviest rain looks to arrive Monday morning, which we’ll want to monitor closely around that morning high tide. Minor to moderate coastal flooding will likely also develop with strong onshore winds around 30 mph (gusting upwards to 40 mph) that accompany the system. As such be weather aware on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Thankfully this system clears by the late morning/early afternoon Christmas Eve to a dry and pleasantly warm holiday.