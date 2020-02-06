WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible in the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon and evening

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A Weather Alert Day is in place ahead of a line of strong to severe thunderstorms sweeping across the southeastern United States Thursday.

“The stage is set for areas severe weather across Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas through tonight,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. ” The highest risk in the Lowcountry will be inland from the coast and occur from six o’clock this evening through midnight.”

By mid to late afternoon, a few thunderstorms could develop away from the coast. These have the potential to become severe capable of producing wind damage or isolated tornadoes.

“By early evening, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will approach the Lowcountry from the west,” added Marthers. “Pockets of wind damage and isolated tornadoes will be possible with this line and could be quite intense. Take warnings seriously, including severe thunderstorm warnings, and be ready to put your severe weather plan in action quickly.”