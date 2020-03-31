Breaking News
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch active for much of the Lowcountry, severe storms expected Tuesday evening

TORNADO WATCH: A Tornado Watch has been issued for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties until 9:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A line of showers and thunderstorms will approach the Lowcountry this afternoon and move offshore by mid-evening. Some thunderstorms in this line could become severe with a threat of wind damage, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

“The greatest threat for severe thunderstorms will arrive after 4 PM and end by 9 PM,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Although a widespread outbreak of severe thunderstorms isn’t expected, some of us could see our weather turn quite nasty later today with a threat of straight-line wind damage and isolated tornadoes.”

Storm Team 2 suggests having multiple ways to receive warnings including a NOAA Weather Radio, the Storm Team 2 Weather App, and EAS alerts activated on your mobile device.

