WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong storms and heavy rain expected this evening

A strong cold front will move through the South Carolina Lowcountry tonight, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms this evening.

“We don’t expect a widespread outbreak of severe thunderstorms but a couple could be quite nasty,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Isolated wind damage would be the main severe weather threat.”

Storm Team 2 expects around 2 inches of rain for most of the area with localized higher amounts possible in heavier thunderstorms.

“Some neighborhoods could see rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour which could lead to some flooding,” added Marthers.

The greatest impacts are expected from 6 PM through 11 PM Tuesday evening with improving conditions through Wednesday morning.

The strong cold front will break the sweltering heat and allow for high temperatures in the low to mid 80s Wednesday.