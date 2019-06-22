WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Saturday evening

From Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson: Be alert this evening as an additional round of storms will likely move through portions of the area. This has warranted a severe thunderstorm watch to be issued until 9 PM. The same impacts we saw this morning will be possible later today- damaging wind gusts, large hail, and frequent lightning.

Storm chances will continue overnight but these will be spotty and not severe. Sunday will feel similar to Saturday with heat and humidity taking the forefront. Another heat advisory could be issued as afternoon heat indices reach the triple digits. Several storms look to pop up tomorrow afternoon but coverage and intensity will be much less compared to Saturday’s severe weather.

The heat, humidity, and chances for storms (one or two possibly strong) continue well into the next work week.

